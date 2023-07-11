The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Bikita South John Mupanduki has taken ZANU PF aspiring candidate Energy Mutodi to court over a shooting incident.

The party, confirmed the development:

“Our MP for Bikita South, Hon. John Mupanduki, has successfully opened a case against ZANU PF member Energy Mutodi, who fired gunshots at our members during a rally at Baradzamwa Business Centre in Bikita South, Masvingo Province on July 6, 2023.

“The case has been filed under RRB 5583028 reported on July 9th, 2023, at Bikita Police Station.

“We call upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to take action against this criminal behavior by an aspiring MP.

“Mutodi’s behavior violates both the constitutional and electoral act provisions.

“We want elections and not war.”

This is after, the sacked minister, Mutodi reportedly besieged the CCC rally venue and started pelting stones before firing two gun shots at opposition members.

He was accompanied by a group of Zanu PF supporters in two trucks.

Sources alleged he was in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a well-known member of a ZANU PF affiliate Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere demanded that police act and apprehend Mutodi.

“This is a confirmed act of public violence. Where is police? Why has Energy Mutodi not been arrested?

Why is Zanu PF allowed to unleash such wanton violence on CCC supporters who are peacefully and lawfully gathering?

“Zanu PF is feeling the heat!,” Mahere wrote on her official social media accounts.

