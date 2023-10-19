The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi (pictured) says his party will explore all democratic means in order to address the current political situation in the country.

“We want to demonstrate our commitment to the law & we will exhaust every channel permissible in a democratic society,” he says.

He adds that when all avenues have been exhausted, then the party will surrender to the citizens to take the matter into their own hands.

“When all has failed, we will then come to you-The Citizens- to say Citizens, we have done everything permissible in a democratic society, its OVER to you now, to take matters into your own hands & liberate your country.

“We will no longer be responsible or answerable from then on. This country will be freed, order, sanity & normality will be restored soon,” he says.

Apparently, CCC as the country’s main opposition party has been under pressure to pronounce a way forward as many demanded action like demonstrations.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has been under fire from critics saying he is too soft, banking on bible verses alone.

His supporters has been urging him to give a signal to get on the streets.

Meanwhile, the Government has since issued a warning that anyone who calls for and take part in demonstrations will be dealt with accordingly.

