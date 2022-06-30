The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front has made sensational claim that its youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, has been abducted by the Citizens Coalition for Change CCC members.

“Chamisa’s goons kidnapped our Chair.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case of the missing ruling party official.

“We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19.

“Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts.

Madziyanike, a ZANU PF Youth League chairman for Ward 6 Chayamiti, was reportedly dragged out of Chisedze Bar at Bumba Business Centre over an undisclosed issue and has not been seen since then.

Three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo, are assisting police with investigations.

One of the suspects is alleged to have been found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Zwnews