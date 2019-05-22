Harare bound cattle thieves nabbed, jailed 10 years each: PICTURES

Three men were arrested for stock theft in Goromonzi after the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped at a roadblock.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered some meat which was packed in 6 sacks. Police investigations revealed that the accused persons had stolen a cow at Murape Village, Chief Chikwaka, Murewa and slaughtered it in the bush about 300 metres from the complainant’s homestead.

The meat was destined for Harare.

The accused persons appeared in court and were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each.

zwnews