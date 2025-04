Father Walter Nyatsanza, the Roman Catholic priest who collapsed and died while preparing for a mass will be buried at Gokomere Mission Cemetery in Masvingo at 9am on Friday.

There will be a vigil from 530pm at the same venue on Thursday.

Mass is the central act of worship in the life of a Catholic.

According to the church’s beliefs, going to Mass is about spending time with God, but also receiving his graces (inner strength to live the Christian life).

