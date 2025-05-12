The 65th edition of the Castle Tankard will be fondly remembered for drawing an impressive crowd to Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare, where horse racing enthusiasts and casual punters alike were treated to massive entertainment.

The atmosphere was electric as punters placed their bets and cheered on their favourite horses, creating a memorable experience for all.

However, the excitement didn’t end with the races.

As anticipated, the after-party proved to be a major highlight, leaving a lasting impression on many.

The event showcased some of Zimbabwe’s most talented entertainers, who delivered unforgettable performances well into the night.

Among the performers were newcomers Oriyano and Nisha Ts, who rose to the occasion.

Nisha Ts, in particular, stood out as a star of the day, further solidifying her growing reputation with polished performance.

Despite being advised by popular hype man DJ Fantan to take it easy, both artistes delivered memorable sets, proving their mettle on a prominent stage.

Backed by her financier and benefactor Tinashe Mutarisi who was in attendance, Nisha Ts simply delivered a flawless act set to remain etched in the minds of many in attendance.

Mutarisi deserves credit for spotting and promoting the raw talent of the young girl from Chegutu. His keen eye for potential has given Nisha Ts a platform to shine and demonstrate her abilities. By providing opportunities and encouragement, Mutarisi has played a vital role in nurturing her talent and helping her pursue her dreams.

Nisha Ts is undoubtedly one of the finest rising stars, proving to all those who doubted her that talent knows no boundaries.

Her journey from Chegutu to becoming a celebrated model is an inspiration to the girl child, showcasing what can be achieved through dedication and hard work. Last Saturday’s performance was a testament to her growth and artistry, demonstrating her command of the stage.

As Takudzwa Chikukwa, an admirer, noted, “This is what we call a polished performance. I have never doubted her because she is simply one of the best at the moment.”

Nisha Ts’s success is a testament to her talent and the support she has received along the way.

Buoyed by a sleek selection of sing-along tracks, including “Kutsamwa Kune Labour,” “Admire Kadembo,” and “Madhunamutuna,” Nisha exuded confidence and control throughout her performance.

Her carefully curated set-list resonated with the audience, creating an engaging and memorable experience.

Nisha’s stage presence and vocal delivery further solidified her connection with the crowd, making her performance a stand-out moment of the event.

Oriyano, visibly humbled by the enthusiastic reception he received at Borrowdale Racecourse, seemed almost lost for words. He expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for including him in the line-up featuring some of the country’s finest acts.

Overwhelmed by the crowd’s positive response, Oriyano, like fellow newcomer Nisha Ts, acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“This is what I do for a living. Mwari ropafadzai basa rangu nevanorirumbidza. Thank you, Castle Lager ZW,” Oriyano shared in an appreciation post, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity and the support he received.

His heartfelt message reflected the deep connection he felt with his audience and the sponsors who made the performance possible.

DJ Fantan, along with Levels and Ribhe, delivered a stellar performance, exceeding expectations and showcasing their expertise.

They also brought Ndunge Yut to the big stage, where they are known for consistently delivering their best.

“We take our job seriously and we are happy that fans appreciated our acts from start to finish,” they emphasised.

“This goes to show that people love our act.” They added, “To be honest, we have been longing for this over the years.”

Sungura ace Alick Macheso, a seasoned performer accustomed to large crowds, was at his usual best.

As a father figure in the industry following the death of national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Macheso had a memorable day, captivating the audience with his signature sound and stage presence.

His performance served as a reminder of his enduring legacy and his continued contribution to the Zimbabwean music scene.

The Castle Tankard continues to be a premier event on Zimbabwe’s entertainment calendar, seamlessly blending the thrill of horse racing with top-tier entertainment.

The 65th edition undoubtedly lived up to its reputation, offering a day of unforgettable experiences for all who attended.

The Herald