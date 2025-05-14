Cassava Technologies, the parent company of Liquid, has taken another key step in its mission to localise artificial intelligence for the continent.

The company has partnered with Zindi, one of Africa’s largest professional networks for data scientists, to drive the development of AI solutions and graphics processing units-as-a-service (GPUaaS) tailored to African needs.

The collaboration aims to empower African developers, startups, and AI professionals by combining Cassava’s network of data centres and GPU capabilities to support Zindi’s AI solution development.

The two hope that the partnership will help build models trained on African data to tackle challenges unique to the continent.

The companies will also explore ways to integrate their platforms and ecosystems to create an enabling environment for African AI innovation.

“Cassava is proud to support local stakeholders as they develop digital solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing problems,” says Cassava Technologies Group CEO and President Hardy Pemhiwa.

Zindi CEO and co-founder Celina Lee added:

“Collaborating on the launch of a challenge specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions; it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities.”

In August 2024, Cassava launched an AI business unit, Cassava AI, to serve over 40 markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

In March 2025, it announced plans to build “Africa’s first AI Factory” by upgrading its data centres in South Africa with Nvidia’s AI computing technology.

The facilities, slated to go live by June 2025, will deploy Nvidia accelerated computing and AI software using Nvidia Cloud Partner reference architectures.

Cassava and Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa has said his strategy is to ensure that Africa is not just a consumer of AI technologies, but a developer and exporter of locally relevant AI solutions.

NewZwire