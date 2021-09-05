A headmaster was stabbed and robbed of a school truck and cash while romping with his lover in the vehicle, Bulawayo police said.

Vusumuzi Nkiwane, the headmaster of David Livingstone High School in Ntabazinduna, had parked the US$50,000 Ford Ranger in a wooded area near the United College of Education on September 1 when two knife-wielding men violently gate-crashed the party.

The two robbers who were armed with an axe and a knife stabbed Nkiwane on the thigh when he resisted their demands to hand over cash and the car keys.

Nkiwane was forced to hand over US$455 and R4,000 in cash before the robbers drove away in the grey Ford Ranger owned by the Presbyterian-run school.

Inspector Abednico Ncube of Bulawayo police said: “We urge people to use lodges and hotels when they want to have leisure. They can also use a house than to go to the bush because it is very risky.

“These people could have used US$20 at a lodge than to lose a car which is estimated to cost US$48,000 and cash to robbers.”

zimlive