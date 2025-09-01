The Zimbabwe Republic Police investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Nketa Drive in Bulawayo on 30/08/25 at 1917 hours.

A motorist who was driving a Subaru Forester lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and struck three pedestrians standing on the roadside before side-swiping a Honda Fit vehicle, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result, two pedestrians died on the spot, while the third pedestrian was severely injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem examination, while the injured victim was referred to the same institution for treatment.

In other news, On 30/08/25, detectives from Harare acted on a tip and arrested Lama Gabriel Gabi (40), a foreign national, in connection with a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred at Greenfield Shopping Centre, Harare, on 14/05/25.

The suspect allegedly stole US$16,000 cash from the complainant’s Toyota Hilux vehicle after the complainant had parked his car at the shopping centre.

The detectives searched the suspect and recovered a destabilizer remote control and three car keys, including one for a Honda Accent vehicle. More details to be availed.

Zwnews