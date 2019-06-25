Car hijackers nabbed, one shot attempting to flee

Police in Mashonaland West province arrested two carjackers in the process shooting one of them on the leg while in Chegutu where they were ambushed patrolling with a stolen vehicle.

In a statement, the provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said two people have been arrested while the third one is still on the run.

“Police in Mashonaland West have arrested Tatenda Chigiya and Alias Fani aged 25 on the early hours of Wednesday 19 June 2019 in Chegutu. Circumstances are that Chigiya and an accomplice still at large robbed complaint of a Toyota Runx motor vehicle in Harare.

“The complaint who is a taxi driver was hired by the accused persons from corner Robert Mugabe road and Rezende street in Harare to Mverechena business centre in Domboshava at around 22:00 hours 18 June 2019,” he said.

Insp Mabgweazara said while at Mverechena business centre the complaint was instructed to park while the accused persons were drinking beer in a nite club at about 02:00 hours, the accused came out of the night club dragging an unidentified male adult whom he shoved into the hired vehicle and ordered the drive to drive back to Harare.

“After travelling for about 500 metres they searched the unidentified man and shoved him off the moving vehicle. Back in Harare the accused instructed the complaint to drive to Kuwadzana where they claimed was their place of residence.

“Upon approaching Kuwadzana round about at around 03:30 hours 19 June 2019 the accused produced knives and ordered the complainant to stop before pushing Sam out of the vehicle. The accused drove the vehicle towards Chegutu,” he said.

Insp Mabgweazara said meanwhile, the complainant proceeded to Marimba police station where he made a police report.

“Apparently the vehicle which is fitted with a tracking device was driven to Chegutu. All police patrol teams were alerted including CID Chegutu detectives who spotted the vehicle in Chegutu and confronted the accused persons who started fleeing in different directions.

“Police fired warning shots, but the accused did not stop prompting the police to shoot Chigiya on the leg before he was arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered and the accused was taken to hospital,” he said.

Currently the shot person is receiving treatment at Chegutu district hospital under police guard.

Insp Mabgweazara said police are appealling for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding accused only identified as Prosper believed to be from Epworth.