BREAKING: Passengers killed in horror Kombi accident near Showground in Harare

A fatal accident involving a commuter omnibus has occurred along Samora Machel Avenue near Showground in Harare this afternoon.

The Commuter omnibus was coming from Kuwadzana Extension carrying nearly 20 passengers.

Eye witnesses and survivors told the ZBC News that the driver of the commuter omnibus was speeding and lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a tree before it overturned.

The number of deaths is yet to be confirmed, while those who were seriously injured have been taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital. more details follow..zbc