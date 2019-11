Zimbabwe’s security forces are poised to get the biggest chunks of the 2020 national budget, which finance minister Mthuli Ncube has revised to far exceed the initial ceiling of ZWL$28bn (about US$1.77bn or R26.1bn).

Agriculture is set to be allocated ZWL$14bn. Industry, which is meant to be the cornerstone of economic revival, gets an underwhelming ZWL$6bn.