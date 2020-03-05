A very lucky Zimbabwean is now officially a millionaire after winning big in Canada.
Onismo Murambiwa has that “6/49 feeling” after winning the guaranteed $1 Million prize in the February 19, 2020, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Murambiwa, a 47-year old married father of three, discovered his win by using the ticket checker at a retailer.
“I thought, this is not happening! I scanned the ticket a dozen more times,” he told OLG. “It was a shock to the system. I even took a photo of the Ticket Checker!”
The Zimbabwean born realtor plans to treat himself to a new car and will put the rest of his winnings into savings.
“As a realtor, I handle big cheques all the time. It feels incredible that this one is mine,” he told OLG.
“I don’t know what to say – this feels like a dream.”