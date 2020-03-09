Caf has banned Zimbabwean football venues which they said don’t meet the continental body’s requirements.

CAF has rejected Zimbabwe’s appeal for re-inspection of local stadiums and have the Warriors play their 2021 Afcon qualifier against Algeria at home, insisting that Zifa should inform them about the foreign venue that they have settled for.

Zifa are on record saying they had engaged their South African counterparts over the possible hosting of Algeria in that country. Reports say Zifa had identified Johannesburg’s Dobsonville Stadium as a possible venue.

Impeccable sources at Zifa said the national football association was “hit hard” by the sad development and will be making an announcement in the “coming days” as they consult on the next step.

Frantic efforts are being made by Government and the Bulawayo City Council to spruce up Barbourfields Stadium, with the hope of getting a waiver from Caf.

“We got some disturbing news from Caf that our appeal for re-inspection of Barbourfields Stadium wasn’t successful and they want us to provide the venue outside Zimbabwe for the match against Algeria. “Chances of convincing Caf now look very minimal but not all hope is lost. Consultations are still on going because there’s a feeling that since there was a Government guarantee, evidenced by work that is being done at Barbourfields Stadium, maybe we may get some reprieve,” said the source.

For the first time in the history of Zimbabwean football, the Warriors will play competitive home games on foreign soil.