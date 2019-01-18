CAF Champions League Football: FC Platinum loses to Esperance in Tunisia

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the CAF Champions League FC Platinum found the going tough in their second Group B match after a 2-nil defeat by defending champions Esperance in Tunis this afternoon.

Esperance got on the score sheet as early as the 24th minute through Taha Yassine Khenissi before sealing victory for his team with a second goal in the 65th minute.

The result saw the defending champions moving to four points after two matches while FC Platinum have a point.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates host AC Horoya of Guinea in the other Group B match at Orlando Stadium South Africa this evening.

