CAF has scheduled the delayed Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 Cameroon final tournament for January 9 to February 6, 2022, in Cameroon.
The biennial tournament was supposed to happen early this year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected the qualifying campaign.
Twenty-three teams, including Zimbabwe, have qualified with the winner between Sierra Leone and Benin set to complete the 24-team list at the tournament. The outstanding match will be played during the next international break in June.
The draw for the 2021 AFCON will then take place on 25 June 2021 with the qualified teams drawn into six groups of four.
Algeria are the defending champions having won the 2019 tournament which was held in Egypt.
CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe chaired the CAF executives’ virtual meeting held on the 31st of March.
A statement released by the confederation reads:
On infrastructures and competitions:
The General Secretary gave a report to the EXCO on the state of degradation of infrastructure in the African continent which do not or no longer offer the guarantees and aptitudes to host CAF competitions, in particular the Total Africa Cup of Nations.
It was agreed that the improvement of several infrastructures will be priority for CAF and a detailed plan will be presented at a short term.
He also indicated, regarding the challenges presented by COVID-19 and PCR tests currently required during competitions, that discussions have been initiated to set up – in collaboration with the WHO – independent bodies in charge of carrying out the tests, before the matches, this in particular in view of the CAN Total Cameroon 2021.
On Total AFCON 2021 Cameroon:
The Executive Committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organization of the draw (June 25, 2021) and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament (January 9 to February 6, 2022).
Appointments and co-options
- The co-option of Mr. Abdigani Said Arab, President of the Somali Football Federation, to the CAF Executive Committee.
- The confirmation of Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa to continue the functions of Chairman of the CAF Finance Committee.
- The appointment of Mr. Hany Abou Rida (Egypt) and Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria) as members of the CAF Emergency Committee. Read more about African football on www.cafonline.com
The President further informed the Executive Committee on the appointment of two Advisors:
- Mr. Jacques Bernard D. Anouma (Cote d’ivoire) as Senior Special Advisor to the President
- Dr. Daniel Alexandre Jordaan (South Africa) as Advisor in charge of Sport and Marketing to the Presidency.
Finally, the General Secretary informed the Executive Committee about the audit mission initiated by the PwC Cabinet at CAF headquarters, and the results of which are expected at the beginning of May 2021.
