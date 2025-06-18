Cabinet has considered and approved the Public Service Amendment Bill, which proposes 98 days paid maternity leave for female employees.
The Bill prohibits workplace harassment and ensures non-discriminatory appointments and promotions.
Apparently, Cabinet also approved a homegrown traffic management system developed by TelOne.
This AI-powered system, using IoT and big data, aims to reduce congestion, accidents, and violations by monitoring traffic, issuing fines, and integrating with national databases.
Zwnews