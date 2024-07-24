Cabinet has noted on the plan to develop about at least 350,000 hectares for summer irrigation by 2025 with a target produce of about 1.8 million metric tonnes of summer cereals annually.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, the responsible ministry said irrigated area increased from 169,000 hectares (2019) to 217,000 hectares (2024).

The ministry also gave an update on water resources as standing at over 10.6 billion cubic meters in 10,600 dams.

Some of the key points:- Conference: Irrigation Investment Conference (July 2024) secured deals worth US$226 million.

Models: Infrastructure development, dam-based irrigation, corporate and smallholder irrigation.

Models for Irrigation Development:1. Infrastructure-Based Development: Target 20,686 hectares.

Dam-Based Development: Utilize 10,600 existing dams. Corporate Development: Address 278,645 applicants and 10,000 diasporans.

Smallholder Development: Focus on small-scale farmers.

Investment and Impact:

1. Investment: US$226 million in deals.

2. Impact: Climate-proof agriculture, enhance food security, and modernize rural areas.