Cabinet has approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Jindal (Private) Limited, which will inject US$450 million into the rehabilitation of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 1 to 6 over the next four years.

Hwange Power Station is one of the main power generators in the country together with the Kariba hydro electricity.

Project Highlights:

•Carried out under a Rehabilitate–Operate–Transfer (ROT) model.

•Major overhaul of turbines, generators and auxiliaries.

•Installed capacity of Units 1–6 is 920 MW, but due to aging faults they now produce only ~300 MW.

•After refurbishment, Hwange is expected to generate about 1440 MW daily, ensuring reliable power for households and industries.

•Project to be closely monitored to ensure funds are channelled properly through normal banking systems.

Zwnews