Cabinet has approved the review of licences, permits, levies, and fees in the Tourism Sector, following its July 29, 2025 decision to streamline regulatory charges across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube noted that the review process is in line with the implementation of the on-going case of ease of doing business reforms which aims to reduce the cost of doing business, increasing competitiveness& enhancing growth in the Zimbabwean economy.

The consultative review targeted the accommodation, hospitality, catering, tour guiding, tour operations, boating services, and vehicle rental value chains, which were burdened by duplicative and high regulatory costs.

The reforms aim to:

•Eliminate unjustifiable licences and permits.

•Streamline overlapping regulatory requirements.

•Reduce unsustainably high fees and levies.

These changes, which will undergo further refinement, align with the government’s ease-of-doing-business reforms, designed to lower business costs, enhance competitiveness, and stimulate growth in Zimbabwe’s tourism industry and wider economy.

