Cabinet has considered and approved Zimbabwe’s National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, 2024-2030.

The plan will enhance the country’s capacity and effectiveness to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate adaptation plans and programmes for climate change.

Climate change is a long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates, these changes have a broad range of observed effects that are synonymous with the term.

Climate change impacts in Zimbabwe are related to water supply and food security.

The country is already prone to droughts, which have become more recurrent over the last two decades.

Some of the impacts of climate change include warming temperatures, changes in precipitation, increases in the frequency or intensity of some extreme weather events, and rising sea levels.

These threaten people’s health by affecting the food they eat, the water they drink, the air they breathe, and the weather they experience.

