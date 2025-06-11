Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Zambia in Facilitating Private Sector Development and Implementation of the Zimbabwe-Zambia Oil Products and Natural Gas Pipelines Project.

The MoU will facilitate the development of a new pipeline system to transport refined petroleum from Zimbabwe to Zambia.

The MoU leverages on Zimbabwe’s existing capacity for oil and gas storage, processing and transportation coupled with Zambia’s growing demand for affordable and efficient energy use.

Transporting fuel to Zambia by pipeline is expected to take fuel tankers off the roads, thereby reducing damage to road infrastructure.

Zwnews