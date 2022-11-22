Cabinet has approved the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, 2022 which enhances provisions relating to the country’s sovereignty through criminalization of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interest.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interests should be of prime importance for every citizen.

The Bill also provides for a mandatory sentence in rape and murder cases. In addition, it expands the definition of “dangerous drugs” & also amends the elements which form the crime of abuse of public office.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also resolved to review the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Act 27:10 in order to improve the private security industry to ensure that only police-trained guards work in law enforcement.

