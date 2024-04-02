Cabinet has considered and approved the Tourism Amendment Bill, which seeks to ensure that Zimbabweans benefit from local tourism resources in fulfilment of Section 13 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides for national development inclusive of the poor and most vulnerable in society.

The Bill will also incorporate the principles of public administration and leadership set out in the Constitution and the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act.

The Bill will also comprehensively address the ease of doing business environment in the tourism sector in line with Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, cabinet also received an update on the Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Systems Integration Strategy.

As noted by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere during post cabinet briefing, the Strategy comprises the following pillars: the Zimbabwe Population Registry System; the Online Border Management System; the Police Integrated Information Management System; the Traffic Management System; the Cyber Laboratory Management System; and the Electronic Document and Records Management System.

While the Strategy is being implemented in phases, the minister noted that some progress has been recorded under the different pillars.

Highlights include the following:- the Zimbabwe Population Registry System has seen 73 Registry offices being computerised, with the e-passport services being installed at 7 Provincial and 8 District Registry offices.

E-passports are now being issued within 7 days;

-the Online Border Management System is at an advanced stage, with test runs for online Visa applications being conducted; and

-work is underway on the Cyber Laboratory Management System, with some forensic equipment having been received.

