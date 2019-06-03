Warriors star Kuda Mahachi ties the knot in Bulawayo..Wedding pictures

Here are photos of Zimbabwe Warriors and Orlando Pirates midfielder Kudakwashe “Nkembe” Mahachi and Rose Tatenda who tied the knot over the weekend in Bulawayo.
Netherlands based Zimbabwe National Team midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was the best man.
