An argument pitting a 32-year old Bulawayo man and his neighbor had a sour ending after the former was hit on the mouth with an empty beer bottle, resulting in him losing four teeth.

The victim, Dumisani Mudanga of Nketa suburb accused his neighbour Beit Chikaka of disrespecting his younger brother, and the feuding pair exchanged harsh words in the process.

At the height of the argument, Dumisani, who was holding a beer bottle, charged at Beit and hit him hard with it on the mouth causing him to lose four teeth, a court heard.

He bled excessively from the mouth and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. When he was being treated, nurses discovered that four teeth were broken and they removed them, the court heard. A medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

Dumisani was arrested and he appeared before Western Commonage Court resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing assault charges.

He pleaded guilty.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of three years. He will effectively serve nine months in jail.

