Buying a car in South Africa and bringing it into Zimbabwe through Beitbridge has become one of the most popular, cost-effective import routes in Southern Africa. Whether you’re importing a car from Durban, Musina, Cape Town, Johannesburg — or searching deals in Harare — the Beitbridge corridor remains the most efficient gateway for car buyers, dealers, and exporters.
Below is a 2025 SEO-optimised guide to help you understand the process, costs, documents, and tips for a smooth cross-border vehicle purchase.
Why Many Buyers Choose South Africa → Zimbabwe (Beitbridge Route)
1. Better Prices & Wider Selection
South Africa has a massive used-car market, with competitive pricing, verified mileage, and strong vehicle history checks. Popular brands include:
Toyota (Quantum, Hilux, Fortuner, Corolla)
Ford Ranger
VW Polo, Golf, Tiguan
Mercedes-Benz & BMW
Isuzu KB & D-Max
Prices are often 20–40% cheaper compared to Harare dealerships.
2. Smooth Road Delivery to Harare
The SA → Beitbridge → Harare road network allows:
Driving the car in
Hiring a transporter
Using cross-border agents
Documents Required for Car Buying at Beitbridge (for Zimbabweans)
From the Seller (South Africa):
Original Registration Book (Logbook)
Invoice / Bill of Sale
Police Clearance (SAP Clearance)
Export Certificate
At Beitbridge Border Post:
Valid Passport
ZIMRA Commercial Invoice
CHAS (Customs-Hold and Scheduling) Form
CD1 Form (for bank payment proof if applicable)
Bill of Entry (Form 49)
Insurance & Temporary Import Permit (TIP) if driving the car in
How to Calculate Duty & Taxes (Zimbabwe 2025)
Duty depends on:
Vehicle age
Engine size
Type (sedan, SUV, truck, minibus)
Fuel type
General rule:
Expect 30% to 90% of the car’s South African value when all taxes + duty + carbon tax + surtax are included.
Examples:
Toyota Aqua: $1,800–$2,800 total duty
VW Polo 1.4: $2,200–$3,200
Toyota Hilux GD6: $6,000–$9,000
Toyota Quantum Minibus: $7,000–$11,000
Costs to Expect When Using the Beitbridge Route
|Expense
|Range (USD)
|SA Police Clearance
|$30–$45
|Beitbridge Border Fees
|$60–$100
|ZIMRA Duty
|Varies
|Agent Fees
|$50–$120
|Carbon Tax
|$6–$30
|Road Access Fees
|$10–$20
|Temporary Insurance
|$20–$50
|Transport (SA → Harare)
|$350–$700
Buying Cars in Harare — What You Should Know
Harare has a thriving dealership ecosystem in areas like:
Msasa
Belgravia
Arundel
Cranborne
Borrowdale
Harare CBD
Benefits of buying locally:
Duty already paid
Ability to inspect before purchase
Easy test drives and full vehicle history
Downsides:
Higher pricing due to duty + reseller markup
Limited latest-model options
Step-by-Step: How to Buy a Car in South Africa & Bring It to Harare
Step 1: Find a Trusted Seller
Burchmore’s Auctions
WeBuyCars SA
Private sellers (Gumtree, Marketplace — use caution)
Dealerships in Johannesburg, Durban & Cape Town
Step 2: Get SAPS Clearance & Export Documents
A must-have for all SA-exported vehicles.
Step 3: Hire a Registered Agent at Beitbridge
They help with:
Pre-clearing the vehicle
Completing ZIMRA paperwork
Avoiding long queues
Step 4: Drive or Transport the Car to Harare
Transporters are ideal for:
Durban → Harare
Johannesburg → Harare
Step 5: Register the Vehicle with CVR & ZINARA
Final Zim registration step:
Number plates
Road tax
Insurance
Tips to Avoid Scams
Never pay 100% upfront to a new seller
Verify chassis/engine numbers before payment
Avoid “too cheap” dealer bargains
Always insist on SAP Clearance
Popular Cars Zimbabweans Buy from South Africa (2025)
Fuel Savers
Toyota Aqua
Honda Fit Hybrid
VW Polo TSI
Toyota Corolla Quest
Family Cars
Toyota Wish
Toyota Corolla
Mazda CX-5
Workhorses & Business Vehicles
Toyota Hilux
Isuzu KB/DMAX
Toyota Quantum
Ford Ranger