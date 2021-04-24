Buy Zimbabwe is celebrating 10 years of existence this year with various activities on the cards that include hosting anniversary awards to be held on the 12th of May 2021 in Harare.

Buy Zimbabwe General Manager, Alois Burutsa says they are excited to have achieved such a milestone and are looking forward to another ten years of promoting the production and consumption of local goods and services.

He added that in addition to the awards, his organisation is going to have a Buy Zimbabwe tenth anniversary promotion in various selected retail and wholesale chains where prices will be reduced.

Burutsa said so far the retailers and wholesalers that have confirmed participation in the promotion includes Spar Zimbabwe, Gains Cash and Carry, Bon Marche , Ok Mart, N Richards and Mohammed Mussa Wholesalers.

“We are still talking to a number of other retailers to join the promotion. The main objective of the promotion will be to try and create awareness for the Buy Zimbabwe campaign among the general public and to drive volume sales while offering consumers high quality affordable locally manufactured products.

“The promotion is open for Buy Zimbabwe members, but those who are not yet members are welcome to join and participate.

“Buy Zimbabwe would like to express its gratitude for all the support that we have received from our members, consumers, the government, the media and other stakeholders,” he added.

He pointed out that in the decade they have been operational, the organisation has realised that consumers play a critical role in the success of the Buy Zimbabwe campaign, and that the retail and wholesalers sector is the link that connects manufacturers to the consumers.

“We are appealing to the public to come and enjoy giveaways that will be provided by our suppliers taking part in the promotion and to celebrate ten years of promoting local brands,” he added.

-Zwnews