Businesswoman arrested with 52KG of mbanje

A 45-year-old Marondera woman was arrested after she was found in possession of 52kg of mbanje which she had planned to sell for ‘business’.

Meanwhile, in Manicaland Province, two men were arrested in Penhalonga after they were implicated in the fatal assault of a 32 year old man following a beer drink dispute.

The 4 men used logs to assault the deceased all over the body after he poured some opaque beer on a 36 year old female, who was selling the beer.

Police have urged members of the public to control their temperaments and not to take the law into their own hands.