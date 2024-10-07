Soon after being sentenced to five years in jail with hard labour, a Lusaka businessman, Isaac Nkhata, 44, disappeared from a courtroom.

This was after being found guilty for the illegal possession of a pangolin.

The incident occurred last Monday, shortly after Lusaka magistrate Mutinta Mwenya delivered the ruling against Nkhata and his two co-accused.

Nkhata, a resident of Kamwala South, was convicted of unlawful possession of protected animals. However, after the sentencing, he reportedly exited the courtroom through a door adjacent to the dock, which provides access to various parts of the court building, including the magistrate’s chambers, other courtrooms, toilets, and a tunnel leading to a holding cell.

A source close to the case revealed suspicions of foul play, suggesting that Nkhata’s sudden disappearance may have been overlooked initially, with court officials possibly assuming he had stepped out to use the lavatory. Despite efforts to locate him, Nkhata remains at large, raising concerns over security protocols within the court premises.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Zambia Daily Mail