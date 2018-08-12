Businessman bonks wife at Masvingo Hospital ward..Disturbs patients

MASVINGO: A prominent local businessman is under investigation after he was caught at 3AM having s*x with his wife in a hospital ward in front of other patients. The incident happened in an all female ward where his wife was admitted.
The man whose shop is next to TV sales in the city centre is said to have argued with nurses at around 3am on Saturday and insisted on being allowed to see his wife admitted in the female ward.
He eventually got in after the sister-in-charge Letticia Manwa intervened but he then proceeded to have s*x with his wife (name supplied) in the presence of 10 other admitted patients.
Masvingo Provincial Medical Director, Amadeus Shamu confirmed the incident.
Sources said that the wife was admitted on a Friday afternoon after suffering hysteria. The husband followed her to hospital at around 3am on Saturday.
“It was around 3am that patients who were disturbed by the noise coming from the ecstatic couple reported to the nurses that there was s*x in the ward. The nurses summoned a security guard who got the man out of the ward. The sister-in-charge counselled the man before she allowed him to leave,” said a source. mirror