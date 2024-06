An accident involving a bus and a train occurred at the rail crossing along Lyton and Paisley Road in Harare.

Drivers are reminded to stop at all rail crossings.

Another Inter-Africa bus caught fire and burned to shells this morning near Jubert Crushers on the Masvingo-Mutare highway.

Fortunately, all passengers escaped without injuries.

According to one passenger, the fire started in the engine before spreading throughout the bus.

-Zim Crime Watch