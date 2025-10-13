MUSINA, South Africa – Forty-two people were killed on Sunday night after a cross-border bus plunged off an embankment on the N1 highway near Makhado, formerly Louis Trichardt.

Authorities said the bus was travelling from Gqeberha in Port Elizabeth to Harare and onwards to Malawi when it crashed after driving through barriers at a sharp curve.

The accident occurred near Ingwe Lodge, just outside Musina.

On Monday morning, the N1 remained closed as forensic teams and police investigators combed the scene.

The Limpopo Provincial Government said 42 people had died in the accident.

The bus landed on its roof after crash.

Meanwhile, most Zimbabwean and Malawian cross border traders frequent South African routes to purchase wares.

South Africa is the regional economic powerhouse.

