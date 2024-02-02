Burnt body of baby, aged 1 year six months, found hanging on tree

KADOMA – Police have launched an investigation into a suspected ritual murder incident involving an infant whose burnt body was on Monday found hanging from a tree in Kadoma.

The bod of the male infant, police said on their official X handle on Wednesday, was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

“ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of a yet to be identified male infant approximately one year six months old was found hanging from a tree near Muzvezve river Battlefields, Kadoma on 30 January 2024.

“The body of the victim was burnt and at an advanced state of decomposition,” police said.

The shock incident also follows the discovery of three-year-old Caroline Makubhwakwa’s body lying in a galley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain in Guruve on 25 January with some of her parts missing.

Also in January, a Kwekwe teacher’s body was also found with some facial parts missing while his scalp was also skinned.

Ritual or muti murders are a form of human sacrifice practised by some African tribes.

The murder is often carried out after body parts are removed while the victim is still alive.

Zimlive