LATEST News: Mpilo Hospital gutted by fire…PHOTOS

BULAWAYO: There are reports that the doctors residence at Mpilo Hospital went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

Eyewitnesses saw firefighters battling a blaze at the doctor’s quarters at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Raj Modi who is Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; and Bulawayo South MP attended the scene.

“The doctors’ quarters at Mpilo Hospital have gone down in flames. The quarters are used by junior doctors on call. Speed repairs should be done as most patients depend on the rapid response of the doctors. I am relieved that no lives were lost – lives matter most than property,” he said.

