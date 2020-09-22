Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat has been urged by Alois Bunjira to consider a return to Mamelodi Sundowns, where he enjoyed an immensely successful time. Bunjira remains hopeful that the winger will be able to find the best form sooner rather than later.

Billiat has struggled for form during his time with Kaizer Chiefs. The winger has only picked up three goals and two assists in the 2019-20 campaign. This is a remarkable drop from his return of 11 goals and 10 assists in the previous season. Over the years, Billiat has proven to be a consummate professional who is unlikely to be distracted even with the presence of options like Casimba online casino. This is a remarkable feat considering that such online casinos can be tempting for PSL players, who are not earning in the same league as European counterparts, with all the bonuses offers.

Billiat became a household name in the Premier Soccer League following his strong performances with Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns. Just when it seemed that the 30-year-old would kick on to better things following a move to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018, his performances have dropped alarmingly. One of the reasons for the drop in form could be Kaizer Chiefs failing to build a team around him. There is hope for change with the club bringing in Gavin Hunt as the new boss to replace Ernst Middendorp.

Kaizer Chiefs have a potent offence that includes players like Billiat, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, and Lebogang Manyama. The South African outfit could have a positive start in the first few matches under Hunt if the team is built around players like Billiat. If not, rumours will increase about Mamelodi Sundowns making a move for their former star. It is very difficult to rule out a move considering that the winger only has a year left on his contract. After recently turning 30 years of age, Billiat might be looking at destinations where he is more comfortable.

One of the primary reasons behind Billiat’s struggles this season seemed to be his bad relationship with Middendorp. The exit of Middendorp bodes well for the winger, who is now hoping to make his time with Kaizer Chiefs as successful as possible. During his time with Mamelodi Sundowns, the 30-year-old was able to pick up a number of titles. He won the Champions League, PSL on three occasions, Caf Super Cup, and more. Aside from collective success, Billiat was also crowned as the Player of the Season in the 2016 PSL campaign.

Billiat’s successful time with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns was a crucial factor behind the winger being a regular feature in the Zimbabwean national team. Since making his debut for Zimbabwe in 2011, Billiat has gone on to feature for the national team in more than 40 appearances. The poor form displayed in the last campaign is unlikely to threaten Billiat’s place in the national squad.

Kaizer Chiefs were left disappointed in the 2019-20 campaign after finishing second in the standings. The club finished just two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, but this runner up position ensured that the club did not face any struggles qualifying for the CAF Champions League. Kaizer Chiefs were able to finish five points ahead of Orlando Pirates.