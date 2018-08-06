Bullet parcel delivered to MDC official

A losing MDC Alliance candidate in the July 30 parliamentary elections has had a chilling package delivered to his home: eight bullet casings.

Henry Chivhanga, who challenged Zanu PF’s Ephraim Gwanongodza and lost, filed a police report on Sunday after the find.

He said on Twitter that his wife “just found these bullet casings outside our door” and wondered if “maybe this was some sort of warning.”

The casings were wrapped in foil paper.

The MDC Alliance says its officials and supporters are under siege countrywide in a post-election crackdown being led by the military.

Human rights groups reported abductions, robberies, stabbings, beatings and rapes carried out overnight. agencies, zim live