The 2025 National Youth Day Celebrations will be held at Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo from 20 to 21 February 2025.

Running under the theme, “Empower Youth, Secure the Future”, the main event on 21st February is poised to attract a total of 20 000 youths drawn from the country’s ten provinces.

The rest of the youths in all the provinces will follow proceedings in real time at designated Vocational Training Centres and institutions of Higher Learning.

The National Youths Day (formerly 21st February Movement) is in honour of the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe who was born on 21 February 1924.

Mugabe was toppled by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa with the help of the military in 2017.

