At least four suburbs from Zimbabwe’s second largest city of Bulawayo have gone for nine days without water as the Covid-19-inspired national lockdown declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa comes into effect at midnight.

Despite sanitation being prioritised for the well-being of Zimbabweans during the mandatory 21-day lockdown, the neighborhoods which have gone for close to a week without water include Emganwini, Tshabalala, Cowdray Park and Nketa 9.

In Tshabalala, residents have been complaining that the community borehole has been in ‘sorry state’ and as of Sunday evening, hordes of residents could be seen congested at the sole source of water.

Most of the suburbs haven’t had running water since Wednesday.

Zwnews