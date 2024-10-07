The body of the late National Hero Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube has arrived at Babourfields Stadium this Monday,giving the people of Bulawayo a chance to bid farewell to the late liberation stalwart.

The late National Hero once served as Member of Parliament for Makokoba in Bulawayo,with the Makokoba community remembering him for his philanthropic works.

A funeral parade will be held at Llewellin baracks tomorrow before the body of the late National Hero is flown to Harare for burial at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Bulawayo community has gathered at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo for a funeral service to honour the late National Hero, Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube.

Mourners have described him as a man who stood firm for the country’s liberation and strongly advocated for the country’s development, leaving an indelible mark during his lifetime.

