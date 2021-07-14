Two Bulawayo men who were found in possession of ivory weighing about 16kgs have been arraigned before the courts of law.

The two, Bigboy Dimingo (38) from Sunninghill and Admire Chivhima (35) were charged for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga, who remanded them in custody to August 13.

The court heard that on July 10, Dimingo called Mr Shadreck Midzi of Mbizo in Kwekwe claiming that he had a pair of elephant tusks in his possession that he was selling.

Midzi purported to be a buyer and assured Dimingo that he was on his way to Bulawayo for the transaction.

Midzi informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit Bulawayo and Zimparks about the matter.

The court heard that on the same day at around 5pm, Dimingo met with Mr Midzi along 13th Avenue and asked for some time to collect the ivory.

After an hour, Dimingo called Mr Midzi and told him to proceed to Zuva Garage in Matsheumhlophe for the transaction.

Dimingo and Chivhima arrived in a white Toyota vehicle which was being driven by Chivhima.

While they were in the process of removing the elephant tusks, the duo saw police detectives approaching them and they quickly got into their vehicle and drove away, leaving the tusks behind.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said the two were in possession of two elephant tusks and were selling them to Mr Midzi who then informed CID.

Investigations were carried out through registration number of their vehicle leading to their arrest.

The tusks had a combined weight of 16,250 kg and are valued at US$2 762.

Dimingo and Chivhima were asked to produce a licence or permit which authorises them to possess the ivory and they failed to do so.

state media