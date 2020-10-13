A 28-year old man from Bulawayo was fatally stabbed at a shebeen in Mpopoma suburb following a bitter wrangle to do with the girlfriend of one of the accused assailants.

The deceased Bhekumuzi Nkomo died on the spot after he was stabbed with a knife in the chest and shoulder following a bitter argument with some imbibers at a shebeen in the second city on October 4, 2020.

One of the suspects fingered in Nkomo’s demise, Rabson Tshuma (27) has since been arrested while his other accomplices are still at large, state media reported.

Tshuma (main picture) was picked up by police while at a hideout in his native Lupane and was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa charged with murder.

While he was advised to apply for bail at the High Court, the magistrate remanded Tshuma in custody to 15 October.

“On the night of 4 October 2020, at 54/1693 in Mpopoma suburb the accused person who was in the company of his accomplices who are on the run were drinking beer at a shebeen where the now deceased was also a patron,” Carrington Dhliwayo, who represented the state, told the court.

He said an altercation ensued between the accused persons and the deceased over one of the accused persons’ girlfriends with the scuffle degenerating into a fist fight.

The accused person allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Nkomo once in the chest and once on the shoulder.

Together with his fugitive criminal accomplices, Tshuma is said to have fled from the scene after committing the offence.

Following a post-mortem that was conducted, it was established that the cause of Nkomo’s death was haemorrhagic shock, chest (viscera) bleeding and chest stabbing.

state media

additional reporting: Zwnews

