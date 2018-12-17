BULAWAYO: Kumalo Hotel gutted by fire at 1AM, Zanu PF officials cheat death

PROPERTY worth about $800 000 was lost when a fire gutted Bulawayo’s Kumalo Hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

The cause of the fire at the hotel located in Kumalo suburb could not be established immediately.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Senior Divisional officer, Mr Edward Mpofu, said investigations to establish the cause of the fire were still underway but an electrical fault or arson could not be ruled out.

He said the Fire Brigade received the first call at 0125hours and they arrived at the scene after five minutes but the entire roof had collapsed and cooking gas cylinders were exploding.

About 80 guests, mostly delegates to Zanu-PF’s conference and hotel workers were evacuated from the hotel premises and no one was injured.

“There were a number of gas cylinders, refrigerators, stoves, dishes that were destroyed. The building was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that fire spread pointers were destroyed,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said property worth over $800 000 was destroyed while that worth only $200 000 was saved.

Mr Mpofu said workers tried to contact the owner of the hotel at approximately 0109hrs but could not reach him. He said they delayed alerting the Fire Brigade as they did not know the contact numbers and only phoned at about 0125hrs.

Last Wednesday, a double storey residential house and a three-roomed cottage were gutted by fire in Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlope suburb after a woman left a candle in her bedroom on while she was cooking outside. Property worth $2 000 was destroyed.

chronicle