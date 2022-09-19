The High Court in Bulawayo has ordered the arrest of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, who performed in the city on Sunday night.

The DJs are to be held in prison until they are served with summons for non-appearance at Victoria Falls Carnival, and refusal to refund.

A vehicle just pulled up at Holiday Inn and one of the negotiators was handed a wad of United States dollar notes.

He drove off to the Sheriff’s office to pay.

“Once receipt of cash is noted, the standoff will be over,” a lawyer for Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa says.

Lawyers are scrambling to avert the arrest of South African DJs Kabza De Small and Maphorisa after High Court ordered them detained for swindling Victoria Falls Carnival promoters with a no-show in April. DJs, holed up at Holiday Inn in Bulawayo, have agreed to pay.

-Zimlive