A Bulawayo couple is expected to appear in court today after they were caught with a stash of high-quality drugs.

Police believe the drugs are linked to a growing drug syndicate operating in the city.

The couple was arrested on Friday by police officers in Bulawayo’s CBD for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The suspects, Darian-Lee Kevin Lloyd Jackson (31) and Lakin Lee Robinson (32), were found with a variety of illegal substances, including sachets of cocaine and large quantities of cannabis.

Police recovered the drugs from the couple’s family vehicle and later discovered more at their home in West Somerton suburb.

Among the recovered drugs were different types of cannabis strains such as cheese cannabis, dosidos cannabis, gush mint cannabis, Sunset sherbet cannabis, oreo cannabis, hot cake cannabis, blue cheese cannabis, Gary Payton cannabis, and Grape gas cannabis, as well as loose dagga.

Police have urged the public to report any drug-related activities as part of efforts to fight drug abuse in communities.

