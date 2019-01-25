BULAWAYO: 9 cars went up in smoke at vehicle workshop

NINE cars were burnt to shells following an explosion at a vehicle workshop in the early hours of yesterday in Bulawayo’s Thorngrove suburb.

Police suspect foul play and investigations are underway.

The incident occurred at around 1AM at PJ Motoring Services and Spares Centre that specialises in servicing Mercedes Benz and BMW vehicles.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said they were yet to determine the cause of the fire.

He said the fire brigade received a report at 0142hrs and they arrived at the scene at 0159hrs.

“Upon arrival, we found nine cars on fire at the workshop. We are investigating the actual cause of the fire,” said Mr Peterson.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said an employee at a nearby company reported the incident to both the fire brigade and the police.

The employee also tried to contact the workshop owner, but he was not reachable.

