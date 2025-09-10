A building in Harare Central Business District, at the corner of Chinhoyi Street and Speke Avenue, last night.

Judging by the extent of the damage, it appears the fire brigade arrived after much of the building had already been destroyed.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as the authorities are yet to confirm the development.

Cases of buildings being destroyed by fire in the capital have been a cause for concern for many years.

In some instances most of the fires have been attributed to faulty power cables and bad connections.