A Bulawayo contractordd (Crispen Mpofu, 38) who turned violent and damaged property at a Hillcrest house following a dispute over payment for his services has been ordered to undergo a mental examination.

During cross-examination, it became clear to court that the accused should go for mental checks to ascertain his condition before trial continues.

In terms of section 140 (b) (i) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act a person who has been convicted of malicious damage to property shall be liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or twice the value of the property damaged as a result of the crime, whichever is greater or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 24 months.

Apparently, the statutory maximum sentence is 10 years’ custody regardless of the value of the damage.

