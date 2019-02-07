BROKE Thomas Mapfumo humiliated, evicted from Harare lodgings over $10 000 debt

Zimbabwe music icon Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo is reported to have sunk into debt as his ‘Peace tour’ failed to perform according to expectations.

Mukanya suffered a major blow after sponsors pulled out of the tour citing poor attendance of his first couple of concerts.

As a result Mukanya accrued a debt of over US$10 000.

According to publication Business Times, Mukanya was evicted from his lodgings in Glen Lorne after he failed to pay US$1 500 for accommodation.

“When he came from his Southerton New Year Show, doors were already locked and he was told that the case had already been reported at Borrowdale Police; he had to seek alternative accommodation in Mt Pleasant,” revealed a well-placed source.

The musician’s publicist Blessing Vava said their other partners, Entertainment Republic, were handling the accommodation issue.

Entertainment Republic director Max Mugaba confirmed the incident condemning the owner of the property for rushing to conclude the matter.

“Entertainment Republic was acting as event managers; we met with service providers and crafted arrangements acceptable to both parties. It is unfortunate that along the way some reneged on the plans and sought to use the criminal justice system to recover their dues way before they were due. In any case he was supposed to leave the residency on January 8,” Mugaba said.

