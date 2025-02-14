The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is set to go for the second parliamentary reading this coming Tuesday, following nationwide consultations.

The bill, among other issues, seeks to strengthen the public broadcasters’ operations.

Parliament has thrown its weight behind the bill and there is optimism it will sail through.

“The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is coming to Parliament next week. We went across the country in all provinces asking what they wanted to see in the Bill.

“The issues were around radio licensing where we need you to pay up your licenses before your Zinara tax disc,” Parly Media Committee chairperson, Honourable Caston Matewu said.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation says its mandate will be greatly enhanced if the Bill sees the light of day.

“As a public broadcaster in Zimbabwe, we are optimistic that the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is going to see the light of day,” ZBC’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tapiwa Mudzamba said.

“We do believe that the people of Zimbabwe are people who love their country and also love their public broadcaster. If the Bill passes as a public broadcaster we will be in a position to improve our revenue and that revenue will be utilised in line with the National Development Strategy One.”

The crafting and refining of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is part of the media reform agenda being instituted by the Second Republic.

ZBC